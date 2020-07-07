All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1829 Evergreen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1829 Evergreen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1829 Evergreen Drive

1829 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1829 Evergreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming 3BD/2.5BA home in Uptown Charlotte is only one mile away from the Panther's Stadium. Attached one car garage and lawn care included! Beautiful kitchen with dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pre-finished wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Dual sink vanity and walk-in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer included. A must see! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
1829 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 1829 Evergreen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1829 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 1829 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Evergreen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 1829 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1829 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte