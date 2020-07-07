1829 Evergreen Drive

Amenities
This charming 3BD/2.5BA home in Uptown Charlotte is only one mile away from the Panther's Stadium. Attached one car garage and lawn care included! Beautiful kitchen with dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pre-finished wood flooring throughout the downstairs. Dual sink vanity and walk-in closet in master bedroom. Washer and dryer included. A must see! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.