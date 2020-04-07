All apartments in Charlotte
1827 Jameston Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1827 Jameston Drive

1827 Jameston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Jameston Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated in Myers Park - Property Id: 187884

Move-in ready, beautiful, cute, quiet townhouse in the heart of Myers Park. Walk to Freedom Park, Queens University, and Little Sugar Creek Greenway. One block from bus stop to Uptown Charlotte. Original hardwood floors, private deck, street parking, floored attic space for extra storage. The townhouse has been totally renovated with new bathroom, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new quartz counters, new windows and doors, new HVAC unit, refinished deck, fresh paint, and new fixtures. Washer and dryer included.

Rent includes all appliances, lawn maintenance, trash pickup, and water. Pets and smoking not allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187884
Property Id 187884

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5389151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Jameston Drive have any available units?
1827 Jameston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Jameston Drive have?
Some of 1827 Jameston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Jameston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Jameston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Jameston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Jameston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1827 Jameston Drive offer parking?
No, 1827 Jameston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Jameston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Jameston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Jameston Drive have a pool?
No, 1827 Jameston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Jameston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1827 Jameston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Jameston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Jameston Drive has units with dishwashers.

