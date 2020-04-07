1827 Jameston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated in Myers Park - Property Id: 187884



Move-in ready, beautiful, cute, quiet townhouse in the heart of Myers Park. Walk to Freedom Park, Queens University, and Little Sugar Creek Greenway. One block from bus stop to Uptown Charlotte. Original hardwood floors, private deck, street parking, floored attic space for extra storage. The townhouse has been totally renovated with new bathroom, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new quartz counters, new windows and doors, new HVAC unit, refinished deck, fresh paint, and new fixtures. Washer and dryer included.



Rent includes all appliances, lawn maintenance, trash pickup, and water. Pets and smoking not allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/187884

No Pets Allowed



