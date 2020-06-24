Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
1827 Garibaldi Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1827 Garibaldi Avenue
1827 Garibaldi Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1827 Garibaldi Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2/1 - LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION - Available for immediate occupancy - Fenced Yard - Recently Renovated -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue have any available units?
1827 Garibaldi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1827 Garibaldi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Garibaldi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Garibaldi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue offers parking.
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue have a pool?
No, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 Garibaldi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1827 Garibaldi Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
