Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1826 Darbrook Drive

1826 Darbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1826 Darbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in the Windsor Park subdivision - All Brick Duplex - Site Finished Hardwood Floors - Freshly Painted - Central Air - Natural Gas Heat - Gas Range/Oven - Washer/Dryer Hookups in Utility Room -
Lots of room on side yard to use - Tenant is responsible for All Lawn Maintenance & Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 Darbrook Drive have any available units?
1826 Darbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1826 Darbrook Drive have?
Some of 1826 Darbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 Darbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1826 Darbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 Darbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1826 Darbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1826 Darbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1826 Darbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1826 Darbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1826 Darbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 Darbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1826 Darbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1826 Darbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1826 Darbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 Darbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 Darbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

