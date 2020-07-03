1826 Darbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205 Windsor Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in the Windsor Park subdivision - All Brick Duplex - Site Finished Hardwood Floors - Freshly Painted - Central Air - Natural Gas Heat - Gas Range/Oven - Washer/Dryer Hookups in Utility Room - Lots of room on side yard to use - Tenant is responsible for All Lawn Maintenance & Utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
