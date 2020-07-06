All apartments in Charlotte
1824 Darbrook Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:47 AM

1824 Darbrook Drive

1824 Darbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Darbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in the Windsor Park subdivision - All Brick Duplex - Site Finished Hardwood Floors - Freshly Painted - Central Air - Natural Gas Heat - Gas Range Top & Built in Oven - Washer/Dryer Hookups in Utility Room -
Lots of room on side yard to use - Tenant is responsible for All Lawn Maintenance & Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Darbrook Drive have any available units?
1824 Darbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Darbrook Drive have?
Some of 1824 Darbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Darbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Darbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Darbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Darbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1824 Darbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1824 Darbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Darbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Darbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Darbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1824 Darbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Darbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1824 Darbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Darbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Darbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

