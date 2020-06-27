Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1815 Vinton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1815 Vinton Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1815 Vinton Street
1815 Vinton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1815 Vinton Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oaklawn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4128169)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 Vinton Street have any available units?
1815 Vinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1815 Vinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Vinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Vinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Vinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1815 Vinton Street offer parking?
No, 1815 Vinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Vinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Vinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Vinton Street have a pool?
No, 1815 Vinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Vinton Street have accessible units?
No, 1815 Vinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Vinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Vinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Vinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Vinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte