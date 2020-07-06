All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:31 AM

1808 Herrin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Herrin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

Cute 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom duplex apartment in great location. Freshly painted. Must see today.
These duplex apartments are very sought out dont miss your opportunity to live in your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Herrin Ave have any available units?
1808 Herrin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1808 Herrin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Herrin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Herrin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1808 Herrin Ave offer parking?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Herrin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Herrin Ave have a pool?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Herrin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Herrin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Herrin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Herrin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

