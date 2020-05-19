Rent Calculator
1806 Herrin
1806 Herrin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1806 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom duplex apartment in great location. Freshly painted. Must see today.
These duplex apartments are very sought out don’t miss your opportunity to live in your home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1806 Herrin have any available units?
1806 Herrin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1806 Herrin currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Herrin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Herrin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Herrin is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Herrin offer parking?
No, 1806 Herrin does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Herrin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Herrin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Herrin have a pool?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Herrin have accessible units?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Herrin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Herrin have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have units with air conditioning.
