All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1806 Herrin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1806 Herrin
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

1806 Herrin

1806 Herrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1806 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom duplex apartment in great location. Freshly painted. Must see today.
These duplex apartments are very sought out don’t miss your opportunity to live in your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Herrin have any available units?
1806 Herrin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1806 Herrin currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Herrin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Herrin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Herrin is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Herrin offer parking?
No, 1806 Herrin does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Herrin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Herrin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Herrin have a pool?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Herrin have accessible units?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Herrin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Herrin have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Herrin does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte