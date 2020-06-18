All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1760 Forest Side Lane

1760 Forest · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Forest, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in University Heights! - Located in a quiet townhome community is a welcoming 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath home located minutes away from UNC Charlotte! The full interior has been freshly painted, and carpets have been steam cleaned. The kitchen has a spacious island, plenty of cabinets, and recessed lighting. Back door lead out to your own private patio. The spacious living room includes a gas log fireplace. The half bath is located on the first floor for your convenience. Double Masters located on the second floor, both with attached baths. Washer and dryer is included.
The community included a clubhouse and a pool! Perfect location, within minutes of shops, restaurants, and the light rail.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5434170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Forest Side Lane have any available units?
1760 Forest Side Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Forest Side Lane have?
Some of 1760 Forest Side Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Forest Side Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Forest Side Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Forest Side Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Forest Side Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1760 Forest Side Lane offer parking?
No, 1760 Forest Side Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Forest Side Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1760 Forest Side Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Forest Side Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1760 Forest Side Lane has a pool.
Does 1760 Forest Side Lane have accessible units?
No, 1760 Forest Side Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Forest Side Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Forest Side Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

