1760 Forest Side Lane

2 Bedroom End Unit Townhome in University Heights! - Located in a quiet townhome community is a welcoming 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath home located minutes away from UNC Charlotte! The full interior has been freshly painted, and carpets have been steam cleaned. The kitchen has a spacious island, plenty of cabinets, and recessed lighting. Back door lead out to your own private patio. The spacious living room includes a gas log fireplace. The half bath is located on the first floor for your convenience. Double Masters located on the second floor, both with attached baths. Washer and dryer is included.

The community included a clubhouse and a pool! Perfect location, within minutes of shops, restaurants, and the light rail.



(RLNE5434170)