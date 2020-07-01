1743 Herrin Avenue

Amenities

Your new Midwood life begins here! Enjoy mid-century/modern vibes at this beautifully renovated property, complete with a spacious fenced backyard that would be perfect for your furry friend. Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, refinished original hardwoods, designer tile, custom light fixtures, smart thermostat, video doorbell for security, and peninsula island for hosting! Don't miss the finished storage space behind the property for extra storage and flexibility. 2 bedroom/2 full bathrooms rentals with a fenced in yard in Midwood are rare! Unit does not come staged.