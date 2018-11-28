All apartments in Charlotte
1737 Thriftwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1737 Thriftwood Drive

1737 Thriftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Thriftwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive have any available units?
1737 Thriftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1737 Thriftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Thriftwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Thriftwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Thriftwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1737 Thriftwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Thriftwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1737 Thriftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 Thriftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Thriftwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Thriftwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1737 Thriftwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
