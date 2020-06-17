All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 5 2019

1737 Dunkirk Drive

1737 Dunkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Dunkirk Drive, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carolina Home Located Near Uptown Charlotte
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,116 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Appli

(RLNE5225294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Dunkirk Drive have any available units?
1737 Dunkirk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Dunkirk Drive have?
Some of 1737 Dunkirk Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Dunkirk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Dunkirk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Dunkirk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Dunkirk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Dunkirk Drive offer parking?
No, 1737 Dunkirk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1737 Dunkirk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Dunkirk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Dunkirk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1737 Dunkirk Drive has a pool.
Does 1737 Dunkirk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 Dunkirk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Dunkirk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 Dunkirk Drive has units with dishwashers.

