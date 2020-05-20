1734 Seifert Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming home with a finished basement in the sought-after Oakhurst neighborhood! As you enter, the home has lots of character to enjoy with original wood flooring and neutral paint thoughout. The living room has a large window that spreads lots of natural light. The spacious eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an island and tile flooring. The large master bedroom has a tranquil master bathroom for relaxing. The secondary bedrooms, second full bathroom, laundry room and mud area complete the main level. Washer and dryer included. The finished basement with a spiral staircase and wood burning fireplace provides the home with additional space to entertain. The spacious deck overlooking the huge backyard is a great addition for outdoor enjoyment. AMAZING HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION!!!