Charlotte, NC
1734 Seifert Cir
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

1734 Seifert Cir

1734 Seifert Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Seifert Circle, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming home with a finished basement in the sought-after Oakhurst neighborhood! As you enter, the home has lots of character to enjoy with original wood flooring and neutral paint thoughout. The living room has a large window that spreads lots of natural light. The spacious eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances with an island and tile flooring. The large master bedroom has a tranquil master bathroom for relaxing. The secondary bedrooms, second full bathroom, laundry room and mud area complete the main level. Washer and dryer included. The finished basement with a spiral staircase and wood burning fireplace provides the home with additional space to entertain. The spacious deck overlooking the huge backyard is a great addition for outdoor enjoyment. AMAZING HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Seifert Cir have any available units?
1734 Seifert Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Seifert Cir have?
Some of 1734 Seifert Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Seifert Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Seifert Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Seifert Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Seifert Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1734 Seifert Cir offer parking?
No, 1734 Seifert Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Seifert Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 Seifert Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Seifert Cir have a pool?
No, 1734 Seifert Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Seifert Cir have accessible units?
No, 1734 Seifert Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Seifert Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 Seifert Cir has units with dishwashers.
