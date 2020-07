Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move in ready condo! Updated duplex in Plaza Midwood. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a tile backsplash in the kitchen. Original hardwood floors, neutral paint, and energy efficient windows. Stackable washer and dryer remain in the home, and lawn maintenance included in rent! Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.