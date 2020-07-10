All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1730 Colin Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1730 Colin Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1730 Colin Creek Lane

1730 Colin Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1730 Colin Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,578 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4673797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Colin Creek Lane have any available units?
1730 Colin Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Colin Creek Lane have?
Some of 1730 Colin Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Colin Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Colin Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Colin Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Colin Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Colin Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1730 Colin Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1730 Colin Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Colin Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Colin Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1730 Colin Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 1730 Colin Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1730 Colin Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Colin Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1730 Colin Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte