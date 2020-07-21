All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1728 Pine Mountain Road
1728 Pine Mountain Road

1728 Pine Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Pine Mountain Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major energy efficient appliances and ample cabinet space. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road have any available units?
1728 Pine Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1728 Pine Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Pine Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Pine Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Pine Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 1728 Pine Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Pine Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 1728 Pine Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1728 Pine Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Pine Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Pine Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Pine Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
