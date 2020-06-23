All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1728 Merriman Avenue

1728 Merriman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath - Large master suite with garden tub and stand up shower separate
Walk in closet - sliding glass door to deck
Hardwood floors in living area. Fenced back yard
Granite countertops - newer appliances

Home will be vacant on Nov 1st and available to rent by Nov 5th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Merriman Avenue have any available units?
1728 Merriman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Merriman Avenue have?
Some of 1728 Merriman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Merriman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Merriman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Merriman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Merriman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1728 Merriman Avenue offer parking?
No, 1728 Merriman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Merriman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 Merriman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Merriman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 Merriman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Merriman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 Merriman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Merriman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Merriman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
