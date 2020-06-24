Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1725 Darbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1725 Darbrook Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 Darbrook Drive
1725 Darbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1725 Darbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unfurnished 3 bedroom
Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Darbrook Drive have any available units?
1725 Darbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1725 Darbrook Drive have?
Some of 1725 Darbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 Darbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Darbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Darbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Darbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1725 Darbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Darbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Darbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Darbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Darbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Darbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Darbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Darbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Darbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Darbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte