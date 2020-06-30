1725 Conifer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful MOVE-IN READY 2-story home in popular Faires Farm! UPDATED 3-bedroom home with over 1400 sq ft and spacious MASTER DOWN floorplan. Neutral interior paint throughout perfectly complementing the open living space and upgraded kitchen featuring easy-maintenance laminate flooring, stained cabinets and SS appliances. Two large bedrooms upstairs with upgraded carpets, vaulted ceilings and Jack-&-Jill bath with 2 separate sinks. ALL 3 bedrooms have large walk-in closets! Gas log fireplace with mantle in living room. One car garage opening directly into kitchen. Located across from community pond with walking trail. Private spacious backyard. Convenient to plenty of shopping, restaurants, IKEA, and grocers. Just 15 minutes to Downtown and easy access to light rail line and highways! Come see this home before it is gone..available now!



**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or any social media platforms!