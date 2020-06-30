All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:37 AM

1725 Conifer Circle

1725 Conifer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Conifer Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful MOVE-IN READY 2-story home in popular Faires Farm! UPDATED 3-bedroom home with over 1400 sq ft and spacious MASTER DOWN floorplan. Neutral interior paint throughout perfectly complementing the open living space and upgraded kitchen featuring easy-maintenance laminate flooring, stained cabinets and SS appliances. Two large bedrooms upstairs with upgraded carpets, vaulted ceilings and Jack-&-Jill bath with 2 separate sinks. ALL 3 bedrooms have large walk-in closets! Gas log fireplace with mantle in living room. One car garage opening directly into kitchen. Located across from community pond with walking trail. Private spacious backyard. Convenient to plenty of shopping, restaurants, IKEA, and grocers. Just 15 minutes to Downtown and easy access to light rail line and highways! Come see this home before it is gone..available now!

**We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist or any social media platforms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Conifer Circle have any available units?
1725 Conifer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Conifer Circle have?
Some of 1725 Conifer Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Conifer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Conifer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Conifer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Conifer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1725 Conifer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Conifer Circle offers parking.
Does 1725 Conifer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Conifer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Conifer Circle have a pool?
No, 1725 Conifer Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Conifer Circle have accessible units?
No, 1725 Conifer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Conifer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Conifer Circle has units with dishwashers.

