Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1724 Merriman Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1724 Merriman Ave
1724 Merriman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1724 Merriman Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Home in the Wilmore neighborhood for rent! Walking distance to the Panthers stadium and South End! All appliances included. Kitchen island will be included. Available for rent
(RLNE5640468)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 Merriman Ave have any available units?
1724 Merriman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1724 Merriman Ave have?
Some of 1724 Merriman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1724 Merriman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Merriman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Merriman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Merriman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Merriman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Merriman Ave offers parking.
Does 1724 Merriman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1724 Merriman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Merriman Ave have a pool?
No, 1724 Merriman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Merriman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1724 Merriman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Merriman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Merriman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
