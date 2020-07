Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in NoDa Area for lease - Stunning renovation. This units sits up on a hill tucked away from the street. Inside there are beautiful hardwood floors, an open floorplan, gourmet kitchen, all Stainless appliances, floating shelves, custom fixtures and that's only the beginning. 2 full bathrooms with each bedroom. 6 month lease but renewable at the end of 6 months for additional lengths of time. Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.



