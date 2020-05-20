Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1724 Fleetwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1724 Fleetwood Drive
1724 Fleetwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1724 Fleetwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
As an alternative option to 1 year lease at the $1599, a 6 month lease is available at $1649. Call today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive have any available units?
1724 Fleetwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1724 Fleetwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Fleetwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Fleetwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Fleetwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Fleetwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
