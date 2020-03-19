1721 Matheson Avenue

Amenities
Plaza-Midwood Duplex- 2br/1bath - Property Id: 8418
Move into this adorable remodeled duplex and be close to Noda, Uptown, Plaza ... Unit has central air(electric), granite counter tops, tile back splash, tile floors in kitchen and bath, walnut stained hardwood floors and stackable washer dryer. Applicants must have minimum of $3,000 verifiable monthly income and clean rental history for past 3 yrs. One small dog/cat allowed with $150 non-refundable pet deposit. First and last month rent due at move in. It is still available and will be ready for move in Oct 1st. There is a $40 application fee and the rent is $1,075/month.
