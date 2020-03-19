All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1721 Matheson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1721 Matheson Avenue
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:19 AM

1721 Matheson Avenue

1721 Matheson Avenue · (704) 299-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1721 Matheson Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1075 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Plaza-Midwood Duplex- 2br/1bath - Property Id: 8418

Move into this adorable remodeled duplex and be close to Noda, Uptown, Plaza ... Unit has central air(electric), granite counter tops, tile back splash, tile floors in kitchen and bath, walnut stained hardwood floors and stackable washer dryer. Applicants must have minimum of $3,000 verifiable monthly income and clean rental history for past 3 yrs. One small dog/cat allowed with $150 non-refundable pet deposit. First and last month rent due at move in. It is still available and will be ready for move in Oct 1st. There is a $40 application fee and the rent is $1,075/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/8418p
Property Id 8418

(RLNE5155263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Matheson Avenue have any available units?
1721 Matheson Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Matheson Avenue have?
Some of 1721 Matheson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Matheson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Matheson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Matheson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Matheson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Matheson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1721 Matheson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Matheson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 Matheson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Matheson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1721 Matheson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Matheson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1721 Matheson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Matheson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Matheson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1721 Matheson Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity