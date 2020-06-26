Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1720 Garden Terrace
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 Garden Terrace
1720 Garden Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
1720 Garden Terrace, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Owner does not allow dogs. Weekly laundry service can be provided upon request.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have any available units?
1720 Garden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1720 Garden Terrace have?
Some of 1720 Garden Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1720 Garden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Garden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Garden Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Garden Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Garden Terrace offers parking.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have a pool?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
