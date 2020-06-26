All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1720 Garden Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1720 Garden Terrace
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

1720 Garden Terrace

1720 Garden Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1720 Garden Terrace, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Owner does not allow dogs. Weekly laundry service can be provided upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Garden Terrace have any available units?
1720 Garden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Garden Terrace have?
Some of 1720 Garden Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Garden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Garden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Garden Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Garden Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Garden Terrace offers parking.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have a pool?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Garden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Garden Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte