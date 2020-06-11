All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

1718 Hooper Court

1718 Hooper Court · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Hooper Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Like new home minutes from Uptown. This open layout has plenty of space to relax. Brand new washer/dryer also. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Hooper Court have any available units?
1718 Hooper Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1718 Hooper Court currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Hooper Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Hooper Court pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Hooper Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1718 Hooper Court offer parking?
No, 1718 Hooper Court does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Hooper Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 Hooper Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Hooper Court have a pool?
No, 1718 Hooper Court does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Hooper Court have accessible units?
No, 1718 Hooper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Hooper Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 Hooper Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Hooper Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Hooper Court does not have units with air conditioning.
