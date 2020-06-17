All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1717 Umstead Street

1717 Umstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Umstead Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Pet Friendly! Brand New Tri-Level Belmont Townhouse - Free First Month's Rent - Newly constructed tri-level townhome located in the Belmont neighborhood. This modern style home features light-filled living spaces with an open floorplan that makes it perfect for entertaining. Separate access to the ground level bedroom is ideal for a roommate or guest. Modern kitchen includes black stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and a large kitchen island. Home also includes a two-car garage and private balcony terraces located off both the living area and master bedroom. Enjoy the benefits of living in the city with a neighborly feel. The convenient location makes it a highly attractive places to live. Less than 2 miles from uptown Charlotte, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Short walk to the greenway and only a few blocks to the Lynx Blue Line (Parkwood Station).

We will work with most pets in the homes. Pet fees will be based on the application.

*Pictures are of the model home however all have virtually the same amenities.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4627460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Umstead Street have any available units?
1717 Umstead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Umstead Street have?
Some of 1717 Umstead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Umstead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Umstead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Umstead Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Umstead Street is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Umstead Street offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Umstead Street offers parking.
Does 1717 Umstead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Umstead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Umstead Street have a pool?
No, 1717 Umstead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Umstead Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Umstead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Umstead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Umstead Street has units with dishwashers.
