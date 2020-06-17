1717 Umstead Street

Amenities

Pet Friendly! Brand New Tri-Level Belmont Townhouse - Free First Month's Rent - Newly constructed tri-level townhome located in the Belmont neighborhood. This modern style home features light-filled living spaces with an open floorplan that makes it perfect for entertaining. Separate access to the ground level bedroom is ideal for a roommate or guest. Modern kitchen includes black stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and a large kitchen island. Home also includes a two-car garage and private balcony terraces located off both the living area and master bedroom. Enjoy the benefits of living in the city with a neighborly feel. The convenient location makes it a highly attractive places to live. Less than 2 miles from uptown Charlotte, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Short walk to the greenway and only a few blocks to the Lynx Blue Line (Parkwood Station).



We will work with most pets in the homes. Pet fees will be based on the application.



*Pictures are of the model home however all have virtually the same amenities.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



