Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1715 Beckwith Place - Adorable and clean Midwood cottage. This beautiful home is close to it all, tucked between Midwood's hot restaurants, bars & boutiques and NoDa's eclectic hot spots. Uptown Charlotte is moments away via roads or the new light rail stop! Enjoy relaxing on the covered patio or letting Fido run around in the fenced front yard. The layout is great for entertaining and having company. The kitchen was updated with granite, SS appliances and newer cabinets. The luxurious bathroom has been updated perfectly! Three great sized bedrooms and there is also a full basement for storage or fun parties. Take a look today!



(RLNE4751811)