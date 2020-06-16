All apartments in Charlotte
1715 beckwith place
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

1715 beckwith place

1715 Beckwith Place · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Beckwith Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1715 Beckwith Place - Adorable and clean Midwood cottage. This beautiful home is close to it all, tucked between Midwood's hot restaurants, bars & boutiques and NoDa's eclectic hot spots. Uptown Charlotte is moments away via roads or the new light rail stop! Enjoy relaxing on the covered patio or letting Fido run around in the fenced front yard. The layout is great for entertaining and having company. The kitchen was updated with granite, SS appliances and newer cabinets. The luxurious bathroom has been updated perfectly! Three great sized bedrooms and there is also a full basement for storage or fun parties. Take a look today!

(RLNE4751811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 beckwith place have any available units?
1715 beckwith place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1715 beckwith place currently offering any rent specials?
1715 beckwith place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 beckwith place pet-friendly?
No, 1715 beckwith place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1715 beckwith place offer parking?
No, 1715 beckwith place does not offer parking.
Does 1715 beckwith place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 beckwith place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 beckwith place have a pool?
No, 1715 beckwith place does not have a pool.
Does 1715 beckwith place have accessible units?
No, 1715 beckwith place does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 beckwith place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 beckwith place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 beckwith place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 beckwith place does not have units with air conditioning.
