1714 Pegram Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Pet Friendly! Brand New Tri-Level Belmont Townhouse - Near Parkwood Light Rail Station - Newly constructed tri-level townhome with many great features. Beautiful lighting throughout with indoor & outdoor living on all three levels. Private balcony terraces off dining area on the second floor, and master bedroom on the third floor. Unique kitchen offers a modern feel with quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, grey flat panel cabinets & large island with extra seating next to dining area & main level balcony. Master Suite features double-door entry, vaulted ceiling and private balcony. Dual vanities in both upstairs bathrooms including quartz vanity tops, tile floors and oversized windows. Near Belmont's newest coffee shop and other amenities in Villa Heights, Belmont, Midwood, NoDa & Center City with quick access (.5 mile) to the light rail & 277.



We will work with most pets in the homes. Pet fees will be based on the application.



*Pictures are of the model home however all have virtually the same amenities.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE4627471)