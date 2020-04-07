All apartments in Charlotte
1714 Pegram Street

1714 Pegram Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Pet Friendly! Brand New Tri-Level Belmont Townhouse - Near Parkwood Light Rail Station - Newly constructed tri-level townhome with many great features. Beautiful lighting throughout with indoor & outdoor living on all three levels. Private balcony terraces off dining area on the second floor, and master bedroom on the third floor. Unique kitchen offers a modern feel with quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, grey flat panel cabinets & large island with extra seating next to dining area & main level balcony. Master Suite features double-door entry, vaulted ceiling and private balcony. Dual vanities in both upstairs bathrooms including quartz vanity tops, tile floors and oversized windows. Near Belmont's newest coffee shop and other amenities in Villa Heights, Belmont, Midwood, NoDa & Center City with quick access (.5 mile) to the light rail & 277.

We will work with most pets in the homes. Pet fees will be based on the application.

*Pictures are of the model home however all have virtually the same amenities.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4627471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Pegram Street have any available units?
1714 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Pegram Street have?
Some of 1714 Pegram Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Pegram Street is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Pegram Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Pegram Street offers parking.
Does 1714 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Pegram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Pegram Street have a pool?
No, 1714 Pegram Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Pegram Street has units with dishwashers.
