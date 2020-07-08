1713 Umstead Street

Amenities

dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel coffee bar parking garage new construction

Rare opportunity to rent new construction in vibrant Belmont community. Leave your car at home in the 2 car garage while you walk to either Belmont's newest coffee shop next door, Siggy's Good Food, or any of the cool restaurants nearby. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Enjoy indoor & outdoor living spread out over three floors, including private balcony terraces off dining area on the second floor, and master bedroom on the third floor. Modern kitchen offering quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances including fridge, flat panel cabinets, & large island with seating next to dining area & main level balcony. Master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and private balcony, plus dual vanities in both upstairs bedrooms; as well as walk-in showers, quartz vanity tops & tile floors with oversized windows. This home does offer 3 bedrooms although 3rd bedroom is more suited for office, bonus, or guest bedroom as it is on the smaller side, although it does offer en suite