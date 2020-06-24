1712 Pegram Street

Amenities

Large 2018 townhome, with a 2-car garage. Next door to Belmont's newest coffee shop and just a few blocks from Siggy's Good Food. Close to other amenities in Villa Heights, Belmont, Midwood, NoDa & Center City with quick access to the light rail & 277. Open, light-filled townhome with indoor & outdoor living spread out over three floors, including private balcony terraces off dining area on the second floor, and master bedroom on the third floor. The upgraded kitchen offers a modern finish package of quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, flat panel cabinets, & large island with seating next to dining area & main level balcony. Townhome offers a spacious, 2-car garage & ground level bonus/flex room. The master suite features double-door entry, vaulted ceiling and private balcony, plus dual vanities in both upstairs bedrooms; as well as walk-in showers, quartz vanity tops & tile floors with oversized windows. New Paint, New Flooring, lovely views, walk in closets, patio, den.



NEW STOVE AND FRIDGE. NEW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED.



No Section 8.



Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



