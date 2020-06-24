All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1712 Pegram Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1712 Pegram Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 4:24 PM

1712 Pegram Street

1712 Pegram Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1712 Pegram Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Large 2018 townhome, with a 2-car garage. Next door to Belmont's newest coffee shop and just a few blocks from Siggy's Good Food. Close to other amenities in Villa Heights, Belmont, Midwood, NoDa & Center City with quick access to the light rail & 277. Open, light-filled townhome with indoor & outdoor living spread out over three floors, including private balcony terraces off dining area on the second floor, and master bedroom on the third floor. The upgraded kitchen offers a modern finish package of quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, flat panel cabinets, & large island with seating next to dining area & main level balcony. Townhome offers a spacious, 2-car garage & ground level bonus/flex room. The master suite features double-door entry, vaulted ceiling and private balcony, plus dual vanities in both upstairs bedrooms; as well as walk-in showers, quartz vanity tops & tile floors with oversized windows. New Paint, New Flooring, lovely views, walk in closets, patio, den.

NEW STOVE AND FRIDGE. NEW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED.

No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you and visit our website.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Pegram Street have any available units?
1712 Pegram Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Pegram Street have?
Some of 1712 Pegram Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Pegram Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Pegram Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Pegram Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Pegram Street is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Pegram Street offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Pegram Street offers parking.
Does 1712 Pegram Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Pegram Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Pegram Street have a pool?
No, 1712 Pegram Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Pegram Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 Pegram Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Pegram Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Pegram Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte