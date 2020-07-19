All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1711 Pine Mountain Road

1711 Pine Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Pine Mountain Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,000 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Pine Mountain Road have any available units?
1711 Pine Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Pine Mountain Road have?
Some of 1711 Pine Mountain Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Pine Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Pine Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Pine Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Pine Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Pine Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Pine Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 1711 Pine Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Pine Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Pine Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 1711 Pine Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Pine Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1711 Pine Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Pine Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Pine Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
