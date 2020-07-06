Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1711 Herrin Avenue
1711 Herrin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1711 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
Rent ready, two bedroom unit . Easy commute to Uptown. Avail. NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1711 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1711 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Herrin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Herrin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
