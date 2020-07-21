All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1711 Brookdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1711 Brookdale Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1711 Brookdale Avenue

1711 Brookdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1711 Brookdale Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,640 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5001156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Brookdale Avenue have any available units?
1711 Brookdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Brookdale Avenue have?
Some of 1711 Brookdale Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Brookdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Brookdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Brookdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Brookdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Brookdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1711 Brookdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1711 Brookdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Brookdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Brookdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1711 Brookdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 1711 Brookdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1711 Brookdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Brookdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Brookdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte