All apartments in Charlotte
1710 Maple Oak Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM
1710 Maple Oak Drive
1710 Maple Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1710 Maple Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Hembstead
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
. Is this an option for the tenants? Do the tenants need use of this 3rd car garage?
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1710 Maple Oak Drive have any available units?
1710 Maple Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1710 Maple Oak Drive have?
Some of 1710 Maple Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1710 Maple Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Maple Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Maple Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Maple Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1710 Maple Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Maple Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 1710 Maple Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 Maple Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Maple Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Maple Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Maple Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Maple Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Maple Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Maple Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
