1708 Silverberry Court

Location

1708 Silverberry Court, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Large backyard. Fresh paint quiet community. Close to restaurants, shopping, HWY 16 & 485 Easy commute to downtown charlotte. Professionally managed, must pass credit and background checks. No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Silverberry Court have any available units?
1708 Silverberry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Silverberry Court have?
Some of 1708 Silverberry Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Silverberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Silverberry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Silverberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Silverberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1708 Silverberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Silverberry Court offers parking.
Does 1708 Silverberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Silverberry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Silverberry Court have a pool?
No, 1708 Silverberry Court does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Silverberry Court have accessible units?
No, 1708 Silverberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Silverberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Silverberry Court has units with dishwashers.

