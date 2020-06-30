1708 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open concept floor plan with an attic for storage. Kitchen opens to living area with see through vent-less fireplace between dining room and den. Master suite addition with large walk-in closet and attached bath with dual sinks and garden tub. Vaulted ceilings in den. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck and fenced rear yard. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Loads of natural light. Easy walking distance to Resident Culture, Pinhouse, Veteran’s Park and much more. Dog friendly. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.