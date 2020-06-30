All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1708 Fulton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1708 Fulton Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1708 Fulton Avenue

1708 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1708 Fulton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept floor plan with an attic for storage. Kitchen opens to living area with see through vent-less fireplace between dining room and den. Master suite addition with large walk-in closet and attached bath with dual sinks and garden tub. Vaulted ceilings in den. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck and fenced rear yard. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Loads of natural light. Easy walking distance to Resident Culture, Pinhouse, Veteran’s Park and much more. Dog friendly. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
1708 Fulton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 1708 Fulton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Fulton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1708 Fulton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Fulton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1708 Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1708 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Fulton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte