Home
Charlotte, NC
17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct
Last updated November 30 2019 at 8:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct
17071 Greenlawn Hills Court
No Longer Available
Location
17071 Greenlawn Hills Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
$600 - To rent one Bedroom w/private bathroom, full amenities, eg. washer & dryer, full kitchen & half bath downstairs. (Share private residence)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct have any available units?
17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct have?
Some of 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct offers parking.
Does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct have a pool?
No, 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct have accessible units?
No, 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17071 Greenlawn Hills Ct has units with dishwashers.
Indian Trail, NC
