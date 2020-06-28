Rent Calculator
1707 Loropetalum Road
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM
1 of 1
1707 Loropetalum Road
1707 Loropetalum Road
·
Location
1707 Loropetalum Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Newell
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom + office + loft home Near University area -
(RLNE5126058)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road have any available units?
1707 Loropetalum Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1707 Loropetalum Road currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Loropetalum Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Loropetalum Road pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road offer parking?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road have a pool?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road have accessible units?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Loropetalum Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Loropetalum Road does not have units with air conditioning.
