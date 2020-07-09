All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1706 Pergola Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1706 Pergola Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1706 Pergola Place

1706 Pergola Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1706 Pergola Place, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious townhouse in the extremely popular University Heights area just minutes to UNCC, light rail, shopping, major highways and restaurants. Community has a pool and walking trails. Extremely cared for end unit with 2 beds, 2 full baths with master on main level w/ vaulted great room. The loft can easily converted into a third bedroom which has a closet and window in place already. New carpet on main level, fresh paint and ready for immediate move in. Washer and Dryer included, water and trash included. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Pergola Place have any available units?
1706 Pergola Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Pergola Place have?
Some of 1706 Pergola Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Pergola Place currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Pergola Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Pergola Place pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Pergola Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1706 Pergola Place offer parking?
No, 1706 Pergola Place does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Pergola Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Pergola Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Pergola Place have a pool?
Yes, 1706 Pergola Place has a pool.
Does 1706 Pergola Place have accessible units?
No, 1706 Pergola Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Pergola Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Pergola Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte