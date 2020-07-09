1706 Pergola Place

Amenities
Spacious townhouse in the extremely popular University Heights area just minutes to UNCC, light rail, shopping, major highways and restaurants. Community has a pool and walking trails. Extremely cared for end unit with 2 beds, 2 full baths with master on main level w/ vaulted great room. The loft can easily converted into a third bedroom which has a closet and window in place already. New carpet on main level, fresh paint and ready for immediate move in. Washer and Dryer included, water and trash included. NO PETS.