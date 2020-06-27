All apartments in Charlotte
1703 Rocky River Road
1703 Rocky River Road

1703 Rocky River Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Rocky River Rd, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2019, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers 1,998 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Rocky River Road have any available units?
1703 Rocky River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1703 Rocky River Road currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Rocky River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Rocky River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Rocky River Road is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Rocky River Road offer parking?
No, 1703 Rocky River Road does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Rocky River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Rocky River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Rocky River Road have a pool?
No, 1703 Rocky River Road does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Rocky River Road have accessible units?
No, 1703 Rocky River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Rocky River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Rocky River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Rocky River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Rocky River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
