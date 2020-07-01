All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1703 Long Paw Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1703 Long Paw Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

1703 Long Paw Lane

1703 Long Paw Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1703 Long Paw Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Long Paw Lane have any available units?
1703 Long Paw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1703 Long Paw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Long Paw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Long Paw Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Long Paw Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Long Paw Lane offer parking?
No, 1703 Long Paw Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Long Paw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Long Paw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Long Paw Lane have a pool?
No, 1703 Long Paw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Long Paw Lane have accessible units?
No, 1703 Long Paw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Long Paw Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Long Paw Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Long Paw Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Long Paw Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte