1701 Darbrook Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1701 Darbrook Drive
1701 Darbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1701 Darbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stainless steel appliances, gas range, lawn maintenance included.
Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Darbrook Drive have any available units?
1701 Darbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1701 Darbrook Drive have?
Some of 1701 Darbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1701 Darbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Darbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Darbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Darbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1701 Darbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Darbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 1701 Darbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Darbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Darbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1701 Darbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Darbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1701 Darbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Darbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Darbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
