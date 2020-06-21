All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1701-2 Parson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1701-2 Parson Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1701-2 Parson Street

1701 Parson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1701 Parson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1701-2 Parson Street Available 02/15/20 2 Bedroom Belmont Bungalow Near Light Rail - This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom in the Belmont neighborhood near the Parkwood light rail station. There are beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with a full-sized washer and dryer. Dark hardwood flooring and modern features throughout the home. Nice private back patio area, and a large fenced in yard! This bungalow is less than a mile from the center of Plaza Midwood and less than 1.5 miles to uptown. This will go fast - schedule a showing today! Small dogs and cats conditional based on the application.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2659795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701-2 Parson Street have any available units?
1701-2 Parson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701-2 Parson Street have?
Some of 1701-2 Parson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701-2 Parson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701-2 Parson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701-2 Parson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701-2 Parson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701-2 Parson Street offer parking?
No, 1701-2 Parson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1701-2 Parson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701-2 Parson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701-2 Parson Street have a pool?
No, 1701-2 Parson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1701-2 Parson Street have accessible units?
No, 1701-2 Parson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701-2 Parson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701-2 Parson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte