Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1701-2 Parson Street Available 02/15/20 2 Bedroom Belmont Bungalow Near Light Rail - This is a recently renovated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom in the Belmont neighborhood near the Parkwood light rail station. There are beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen along with a full-sized washer and dryer. Dark hardwood flooring and modern features throughout the home. Nice private back patio area, and a large fenced in yard! This bungalow is less than a mile from the center of Plaza Midwood and less than 1.5 miles to uptown. This will go fast - schedule a showing today! Small dogs and cats conditional based on the application.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE2659795)