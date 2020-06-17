All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 21 2020 at 2:55 AM

1700 N Brevard Street

1700 N Brevard St · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Contact leasing office and tell them MLS internet marketing as lead source to receive community special 980-225-1420. Currently offering Two Month’s Free on All Floor Plans 12-18 month lease term required. The Parkwood at Optimist Park. At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture. Living here, you’ll feel the energy of our quickly growing neighborhood and city, as new shops open regularly and word spreads of those to come. Our clean and contemporary urban apartment homes offer a sense of growth in themselves, as they create a blank slate for your personal style. Plus with quality amenities, such as our well-appointed gym, resort inspired pool, and custom commuter bikes, you have everything you need to enjoy the experiences that excite you most. Hours of Operation- M-T 9-6 W 10-7 T-F 9-6 Sat 10-5 Sun 12-5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 N Brevard Street have any available units?
1700 N Brevard Street has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 N Brevard Street have?
Some of 1700 N Brevard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 N Brevard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 N Brevard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 N Brevard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1700 N Brevard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1700 N Brevard Street offer parking?
No, 1700 N Brevard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1700 N Brevard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 N Brevard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 N Brevard Street have a pool?
Yes, 1700 N Brevard Street has a pool.
Does 1700 N Brevard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1700 N Brevard Street has accessible units.
Does 1700 N Brevard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 N Brevard Street has units with dishwashers.
