Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Contact leasing office and tell them MLS internet marketing as lead source to receive community special 980-225-1420. Currently offering Two Month’s Free on All Floor Plans 12-18 month lease term required. The Parkwood at Optimist Park. At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture. Living here, you’ll feel the energy of our quickly growing neighborhood and city, as new shops open regularly and word spreads of those to come. Our clean and contemporary urban apartment homes offer a sense of growth in themselves, as they create a blank slate for your personal style. Plus with quality amenities, such as our well-appointed gym, resort inspired pool, and custom commuter bikes, you have everything you need to enjoy the experiences that excite you most. Hours of Operation- M-T 9-6 W 10-7 T-F 9-6 Sat 10-5 Sun 12-5.