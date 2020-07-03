All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1700 Lombardy cir - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1700 Lombardy cir - A
Last updated June 23 2020 at 4:47 PM

1700 Lombardy cir - A

1700 Lombardy Circle · (704) 451-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1700 Lombardy Circle, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates. The covered porch has plenty of space for furniture, allowing you a space for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and has plenty of space to double as a pantry. Cold water is included in the rent (saves $30-$50 a month). Also, included with the apartment is a 5'x7' storage unit and an assigned parking space under the building. There are also surface lot parking spaces for additional parking.
1700 Lombardy Circle is an 8 unit apartment building located in the heart of the Dilworth Neighborhood. Location is perfect for a short commute downtown. Enjoy the pedestrian and bicycle friendly East Blvd corridor that cuts through the middle of the neighborhood. You will be within walking distance of 96 acre Freedom Park, multiple restaurants, and various entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Lombardy cir - A have any available units?
1700 Lombardy cir - A has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Lombardy cir - A have?
Some of 1700 Lombardy cir - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Lombardy cir - A currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Lombardy cir - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Lombardy cir - A pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Lombardy cir - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1700 Lombardy cir - A offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Lombardy cir - A offers parking.
Does 1700 Lombardy cir - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Lombardy cir - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Lombardy cir - A have a pool?
No, 1700 Lombardy cir - A does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Lombardy cir - A have accessible units?
Yes, 1700 Lombardy cir - A has accessible units.
Does 1700 Lombardy cir - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Lombardy cir - A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1700 Lombardy cir - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity