1700 Lombardy cir - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

A great open floor plan makes for a economical and versatile use of space in this 1st floor unit. Bedrooms and closets are of near identical size making the unit perfect for roommates. The covered porch has plenty of space for furniture, allowing you a space for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry room is located off the kitchen and has plenty of space to double as a pantry. Cold water is included in the rent (saves $30-$50 a month). Also, included with the apartment is a 5'x7' storage unit and an assigned parking space under the building. There are also surface lot parking spaces for additional parking.

1700 Lombardy Circle is an 8 unit apartment building located in the heart of the Dilworth Neighborhood. Location is perfect for a short commute downtown. Enjoy the pedestrian and bicycle friendly East Blvd corridor that cuts through the middle of the neighborhood. You will be within walking distance of 96 acre Freedom Park, multiple restaurants, and various entertainment options.