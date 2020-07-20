Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 16910 Commons Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
16910 Commons Creek
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:14 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16910 Commons Creek
16910 Commons Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
16910 Commons Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ballantyne Townhouse FOR RENT! This spacious home offers a great open floor plan, a great location with access to community swimming and great schools. Call for an Appt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16910 Commons Creek have any available units?
16910 Commons Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16910 Commons Creek have?
Some of 16910 Commons Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16910 Commons Creek currently offering any rent specials?
16910 Commons Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 Commons Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 16910 Commons Creek is pet friendly.
Does 16910 Commons Creek offer parking?
Yes, 16910 Commons Creek offers parking.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 Commons Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have a pool?
No, 16910 Commons Creek does not have a pool.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have accessible units?
No, 16910 Commons Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16910 Commons Creek has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte