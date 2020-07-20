All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 30 2019 at 4:14 AM

16910 Commons Creek

16910 Commons Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16910 Commons Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ballantyne Townhouse FOR RENT! This spacious home offers a great open floor plan, a great location with access to community swimming and great schools. Call for an Appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16910 Commons Creek have any available units?
16910 Commons Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16910 Commons Creek have?
Some of 16910 Commons Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16910 Commons Creek currently offering any rent specials?
16910 Commons Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 Commons Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 16910 Commons Creek is pet friendly.
Does 16910 Commons Creek offer parking?
Yes, 16910 Commons Creek offers parking.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 Commons Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have a pool?
No, 16910 Commons Creek does not have a pool.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have accessible units?
No, 16910 Commons Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 16910 Commons Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16910 Commons Creek has units with dishwashers.
