Charlotte, NC
16741 Timber Crossing Road
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM
16741 Timber Crossing Road
16741 Timber Crossing Road
No Longer Available
Location
16741 Timber Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit townhouse - Water, sewage, trash and lawn care is all covered by the HOA
(RLNE5051639)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16741 Timber Crossing Road have any available units?
16741 Timber Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16741 Timber Crossing Road have?
Some of 16741 Timber Crossing Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 16741 Timber Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
16741 Timber Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16741 Timber Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 16741 Timber Crossing Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 16741 Timber Crossing Road offer parking?
Yes, 16741 Timber Crossing Road offers parking.
Does 16741 Timber Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16741 Timber Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16741 Timber Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 16741 Timber Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 16741 Timber Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 16741 Timber Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16741 Timber Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16741 Timber Crossing Road has units with dishwashers.
