1645 Anderson Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM
1645 Anderson Street
1645 Anderson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1645 Anderson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
- Quaint bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors. Small covered back porch and large yard. Close to Uptown and NODA.
Directions: The Plaza outbound, R-Anderson
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3487323)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1645 Anderson Street have any available units?
1645 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1645 Anderson Street have?
Some of 1645 Anderson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1645 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1645 Anderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Anderson Street offers parking.
Does 1645 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Anderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 1645 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Anderson Street has units with dishwashers.
