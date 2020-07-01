All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1643 Morningside Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1643 Morningside Drive - 1
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

1643 Morningside Drive - 1

1643 Morningside Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1643 Morningside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location, off Central Ave. This duplex is minutes from world-famous restaurants and historic plaza Midwood. Enjoy walking to shops and breweries nearby. This home features a new bathroom, kitchen counter-tops and sink. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have any available units?
1643 Morningside Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Morningside Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte