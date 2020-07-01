1643 Morningside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205 Plaza Midwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location, off Central Ave. This duplex is minutes from world-famous restaurants and historic plaza Midwood. Enjoy walking to shops and breweries nearby. This home features a new bathroom, kitchen counter-tops and sink. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 have any available units?
1643 Morningside Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1643 Morningside Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1643 Morningside Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.