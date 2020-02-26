All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1641 Morningside Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1641 Morningside Drive - 1
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:58 AM

1641 Morningside Drive - 1

1641 Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1641 Morningside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have any available units?
1641 Morningside Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Morningside Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte