1641 Morningside Drive - 1
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:58 AM
1641 Morningside Drive - 1
1641 Morningside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1641 Morningside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have any available units?
1641 Morningside Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Morningside Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Morningside Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
